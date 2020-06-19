Resident Doctors’ Strike: Buhari’s Govt, The Most Sincere Nigeria Has Ever Had — Minister Of Health, Osagie Ehanire

Resident doctors in the country have been urged to call off their strike action, saying the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime will keep to its promises to them.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire made the appeal, on Friday, during his appearance on Channels TV’s Programme, Sunrise Daily.

Among the doctors’ complaints are inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE) for all healthcare workers, reversal of the disengagement of 26 resident doctors at Jos University Teaching Hospital and the payment of their salaries, according to media reports.

Previously, Dr. Ehanire urged all resident doctors not to go on a strike, but to use avenues of communication to discuss the issues they face. He assured them that they will be provided with all the materials they need to work including PPE.

Dr. Ehanire said the Buhari regime has a track record of being sympathetic to the people and keeping its promises.

Hr said: “We have made it clear to them (doctors) that this government is the most sincere and serious government this country has ever had. His (Buhari) word is his bond.

“This government has a record of being sympathetic to people, of meeting its obligations and keeping to its promises.”

He recalled that the present regime paid the Nigerian Airways pension arrears as well as kept to other promises it made to Nigerians.