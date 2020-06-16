Resident Doctors Strike: Ezekwesili Calls For Dialogue Between Buhari, Health Workers

Following the announced commencement of an indefinite strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday, a former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has urged Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari to do everything possible to get the health workers back to the negotiation table immediately amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

BreakingTimes had earlier reported that following the expiration of its notice, NARD had commenced a nationwide strike.

Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, NARD President, had warned that the doctors would embark on an industrial action if the Buhari-led regime failed to meet its demands.

In a circular Sunday night, the body ordered its members nationwide to down tools.

The decision was consequent upon the 14 days ultimatum “served the government for indefinite strike action, in accordance with the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Association on May 29.”

NARD told all resident doctors, medical officers below the rank of Principal Medical Officer and House Officers across all the Federal and State hospitals in Nigeria, to embark “on a total and indefinite strike”.

The strike took effect 12:01 am on Monday, June 15 2020.

Reacting in a tweet on her official Twitter page on Monday, Ezekwesili called for ‘dialogue’.

“Oh No! @MBuhari @NGRPresident @NigeriaGov @Fmohnigeria should do EVERYTHING possible to get them back to the negotiation table immediately.

“We all know the Doctors and other Health Workers have a strong case as evidenced by our dysfunctional Health System but DIALOGUE, please,” she tweeted.