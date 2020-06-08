Doctors On #COVID19 Duty, Others Begin Nationwide Indefinite Strike Next Week Monday

The National Association of Resident Doctors, the umbrella body of all doctors working in government health facilities, has issued a notice of strike effective Monday, June 15, 2020.
The association said the call to strike also includes doctors attending to COVID-19 patients and other emergencies.
The National President of NARD, Dr Aliyu Sokomba, said this in an official letter with reference number NARD/SG/2019-2020/070620/246.
The NARD President said the strike would be total regardless of the current pandemic.
Sokomba said the action had become necessary due to the failure of the government to redeem its pledges especially in the areas of salary arrears and working conditions.
“The strike shall therefore be total and indefinite. No service of any kind, be it
emergency, care at COVID-19 isolation and treatment centres shall be exempted and members including All Resident doctors, Medical Officers below the rank of Principal Medical Officer (PMO) and House Officers are expected to be part of the strike.
“As difficult as a strike is on everyone, our present predicament is far worse;
we sympathize with the patients and Nigerian populace.
“It is common knowledge that our healthcare system is weak and currently
made even worse for healthcare providers as a result of inadequate personal protective equipment, ridiculous hazard allowance of Five Thousand Naira only despite extreme risks associated with our practice.”
“Upon the foregoing, it is important that we show a united front on this matter as it holds the best opportunity to redefine our practice and affect many of our lives and families,” the letter read in part.