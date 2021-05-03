Residents Rejoice as Lightening Strike Kills 12 Cows, Fulani Herdsmen Run Away

Fulani herdsmen on Sunday evening scampered from Urhodo-Ovu community in Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State as a lightning strike killed 12 of their cows.

According to reports, the incident happened after a heavy downpour while the herdsmen were tending to their cattle in their settlements.

Over 12 cows were reportedly killed. The sudden incident caused serious commotion amongst the herdsmen as they quickly moved their belongings and ran away from the community for fear of being struck dead by the same thunder.

Every year thousands of animals worldwide succumb to lightning injuries. Animals are particularly vulnerable as they are usually placed outside during severe storm events. Animals that have a large separation between their front and back legs (such as cattle) are vulnerable to receive lightning strike injuries due to the dangerous potential differences that built up between those feet during lightning strike events.