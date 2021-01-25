Resign Honorably, Leave Sunday Ighoho Alone – Nnamdi Kanu To Oyo CP

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has advised Oyo state Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko to ‘resign honourably’ rather than obey the order of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu to arrest Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho.

In a statement by IPOB Spokesman , Emma Powerful, Kanu advised Onadeko that, as an Igbo woman, she should not allow herself to be used to ‘ferment enmity between the East and the West’.

The statement in part reads, “You are an Igbo woman so I expect you to be reasonable enough to know that Fulani IGP posted you to Oyo to superintend the arrest or possible killing of Yoruba youths in order to ferment enmity between the East and the West at this critical juncture in the history of the liberation of all indigenous peoples across Nigeria, including you and your family”.

‘I will advise you to resign honourably from your position as a certain Yoruba CP did in Abia State when he declined to order men under his command to open fire on IPOB protesters”.

Furthermore, “I am warning you not to do anything likely to jeopardise the safety or well-being of Sunday Ighoho otherwise you and your family will have the might of IPOB to contend with”.

“The silly game you people always play will no longer wash with us. Suddenly Fulani have realised that appointing an Igbo woman as Police Commissioner is a good thing because they want to use you. Nothing should happen to Ighoho”.The statement reads.