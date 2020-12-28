Resign If You Are Tired Of Security Issue – Ex- Governor Aliyu To Governors

By Adejumo Enock



The Former Governor of Niger state, Dr.Muazu Babangida Aliyu (Talban Minna) has called for the resignation of any Governor that is frustrated and tired of security situation in his state

Daily trust reported that Gov. Aliyu said this while delivering a paper titled “Place of Colleges of Education in the Development of Nigeria” at the 50th golden anniversary of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto on Sunday.

His words, “I was surprised when i saw a headline that Governors are tired of insecurity. No Governor should be frustrated and tired of security, otherwise he should resign and go back to his village”.

“A chairman of the local government has a job and many Governors have no respect for traditional rulers and they are the ones that have the intelligence”.



” The Governors must use every institution that is with them to do their job, because their primary job is to secure the life and properties of their people”.



“So when I saw that headlines on all the national dailies I was shocked”.

He added, “What i did then and i was happy and i did not have much problem was owning federal establishment. My argument was that if you are a military sent to Niger state, you were sent to help me not to kill me”.



” So I own them and I was doing PR and social welfare for them. I don’t discriminate to say that they are not indigenes of the state. And if there was any security issue, I sent all of them and they were willing to go because they know I was willing to pay”.

The Ex- Governor while speaking on banditry said, “there was a rumour that bandits were invited to fight Jonathan government. Whether that is true or not is immaterial now. But now even our own Fulanis have suffered, their cattle rustled and they are on revenge mission now”.