Resolutions Not Enough, Enact Laws Banning Open Grazing in States – Sagay to Southern Governors

Itse Sagay, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, has asked Governors who have banned open grazing in their territories to solidify their resolution by tasking each state Assembly to pass a law backing such.

Sagay maintained that mere declaration won’t be as impactful as a law from each Southern state prohibiting open grazing.

“I have been advocating ranching for cattle herding since 2011 as the only way out. I was the first to talk about it until it became an existential threat to many communities, particularly in the South.

“Frankly, I don’t think a declaration is sufficient, governors have to go back to their individual houses of assemblies and introduce motions, the way Benue state did and actually pass a law on banning open grazing and instituting ranching.

“So a proclamation is not enough unless they already have laws which give powers to each governor which I don’t think is the case.

“There is a need for each state assembly to actually pass a law against open grazing. This is for me legally a declaration of intent but it should be followed up by legislation in the individual state of assembly of the Southern states.

“They have to pass laws prohibiting open grazing” Sagay stated.