Respond To Ndume’s Claim Of Underfunding The Military, PDP Tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to respond to the comments made by the Chairman of Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, that security witnessed in the Nation is as a result of insufficient funding of the Army by the his adminstration.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the call in a statement on Wednesday

He said, “It becomes clear that this present administration led by President Buhari, has failed in its objective of providing protection to the Nigerian citizens; more now than ever, kidnappers, bandits and insurgents saunters freely and unchallenged by security forces, due to under funding of the Army and other security agencies in the country.

The Party stated that the administration has also failed in granting the request tendered by Nigerians, which called for the removal of his Service Chiefs, as a means of restructuring the country’s security composition.

In the same vein, the party has asked Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state to come clean on his alleged connections with marauders and bandits ravaging his state, following his attempt to politicize the issue by claiming that opposition elements were behind the banditry in the state.

“It is quite clear that the Governor doesn’t prioritize the lives of people in the State, instead of making genuine efforts to stop banditry in the State, he instead blames imaginary political oppositions”, the party noted.

According to them, the comment made by him concerning the development, has increased the People’s suspicion on his administration alleged connection with the bandits.

“Governor Masari is clearly accused by Nigerians, of having an affiliation with bandits after he held an agreement with them sometime in September 2019 to ceasefire. The Bandits then explained that it was as a result of punishment consistently dished to them by authorities in the State”, the stated.

“Nigerians also recalled the announcement by Governor Masari in June, when he said that proposed peace agreement with the bandits had collapsed, due to breach of agreement by them.

“We are charging the Governor to Man up and explain to the public his dealings with same group that is terrorizing his people, and stop trying to distract the public by blaming other political rivals.

“Security agencies should be at alert and not dwell and believe what the governor is saying, adding that it is a mere cover to his failure in addressing issues posed by challenges to security in the State”, he advised.