Restructuring Alone Will Not Help Solve Nigeria’s Problems – Goodluck Jonathan

By Adejumo Enock

Nigeria Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has said the numerous problems bedevilling the country cannot be solved by restructuring alone.

He said this while speaking at the 18th Daily Trust Dialogue with the theme: “Restructuring: Why? How?” held in Abuja on Thursday.

Jonathan who is the chairman of the event, said the country must develop specific solutions to her problems.

His words, “Discussion on restructuring will not help except we restructure our minds. Some of the challenges faced at the national level are still there at the state and local government levels….and sometimes even in our communities”.

Jonathan who said the concept of restructuring is not new and Nigerians had been clamouring for it since independence, added that Nigerians have mutual suspicion towards one another, which must be eliminated to have a better Nigeria.

He added that “We cannot restructure without solving issues that polarize us; nepotism, ethnic and religious differences and lack of patriotism”.

“It was a great decision to save the country from disintegration after coming out of the civil war.”

He added that Nigeria must design a solution in line with her peculiar issues while referring to Ghana and Tanzania’s situations.

Jonathan said Tanzania, at a time, had to turn to a one-party system to build unity and put the country back on the path of development.

Furthermore, he urged Nigerian leaders at all levels to encourage conversations that would promote nationalism.

According to him, “Let’s do our little best in our little corner to make the country great.

“The leaders and citizens should not lose hope in the nation as the future is bright”. He said.