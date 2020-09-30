Resumption Of International Flights: FG Lifts Ban On Emirates Airlines

The Federal Government agreed recently to lift ban it imposed on Emirates Airlines from operating into and out of the country.

This is coming after authorities from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) took an undertaking to start that they will start issuing Visas to Nigerians.

Recall that Nigeria withdrew the approval given to emirates airlines in operating inside the country following inability of Nigerian citizens to use valid valid Visas in gaining entrance to the UAE

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika disclosed that the commencement of operations from the airline is solely contingent upon the issuance of Visa by the UAE.

UAE however, wrote recently to the state that they will start issuing Visas to Nigerians, and in regards to that, decision has been reached to allow Emirates airline fly into the country.

The Minister lauded Nigerians for patience shown especially those adversely affected by the policies that banned some airlines from carrying out operation into the country when Nigeria reopened its air space.

According to him, “the decision was made to protect further National interest as well as those of the citizens who deserved to be respected in other countries.