Resumption Of International Flights: FG Okays 14 Airlines [SEE FULL LIST]

The Federal Government has denied some international airlines entry into Nigeria, when international flights finally resume on September 5th.

Minister of Avaition, Hadi Sirika, on Wednesday in abuja, released list of the airlines denied entry and those given approval to operate into the country.

Some of the international airlines denied flight approval include, Air France, Etihad, Rwandair, TAAG Angola Airlines, among others.

According to the minister, some airlines were denied approval because international flights were yet to resume in their countries.

Those issued licence to operate are; “Middle East Airlines, British Airways, Delta Airline, Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Egypt Air, Air Peace, Virgin Atlantic, Asky, Africa World Airways (AWA), Air Cote-d’Ivoire, Kenya Airways, Emirate, and Turkish airlines”.

See full list below:

Sirika, while warning that the approved airlines are expected to operate within COVID-19 protocols, also issued further guidelines for arriving and departing international passengers.

It would be recalled that the country’s international airports had been closed to international flights since March due to the outbreak of the dreaded COVID-19.