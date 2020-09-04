Resumption Of International Flights: FG Says Only 3-Day Old #COVID19 Results Acceptable

International travelers in Nigeria have been told to obtain their COVID-19 results before flying in or out of Nigeria.

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, who stated this, on Thursday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, assured that all preparations have been completed.

The Minister said passengers must register online, pay for COVID-19 test fee and upload the negative result not older than 72 hours before boarding.

He reiterated that airlines would be fined $3,500 per passenger without the result, adding that such a traveler will be turned back if he or she was a foreigner.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that the government is acting on the principle of reciprocity. This implies that airlines from countries that banned flights from Nigeria will not enter the country.

International flights resume on Saturday, September 5.