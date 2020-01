The recent resurgence of BH in Borno may not be unconnected with the withdrawal of the dreaded Chadian forces, a Public Affairs Commentor has said.

Taking to his twitter handle @HAHayatu, he wrote: “Apparently the recent resurgence of BH in Borno may not be unconnected with the withdrawal of the dreaded Chadian forces from MNJTF.

“Good news I am hearing is efforts of @ProfZulum to see them back that took him to Njamena to discuss is success as they’re coming back. Kudos Zulum.”