Retaliatory Attacks in Plateau Leaves Over Seven People Dead

A total of Seven people, including teenagers, have been killed in the Dong area of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The killings are said to be in retaliation for the death of two Fulani Herdsmen who were killed around the Rantya area a day ago.

More than 52 cattle were shot dead in separate attacks in the LGAs.

Commenting on the incidents, a resident said, “The attackers came around 11: 30 p.m, while people were sleeping, and started shooting sporadically.

“They first killed a family member and later attacked another family and killed six including two teenagers.”

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Ubah Gabriel, said “On Sunday 23/05/2021 at about 2000hrs, the Command received a distress call that yet to be identified gunmen came out suddenly from a near by bush, invaded Dong Village, Jos South LGA and killed seven persons.

“A combined team of Policemen, STF, Vigilante operatives led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operation, raced swiftly to the scene but the hoodlums had already fled back into the bush.

“Investigation is ongoing, Frantic effort is on to arrest the fleeing suspects. Meanwhile, Security has been beefed up in that area to prevent escalation of violence.”

