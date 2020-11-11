Return Stolen Arms Or Face Wrath Of Law – Edo Police Warn Looters

The Nigeria police force, Edo State Command recently ordered hoodlums who stole arms and ammunitions during the #EndSars Protest to return them within seven days or face the wrath of law

The Ultimatum was given in Benin by the state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo while speaking on the arms and ammunitions looted by hoodlums in the state.

“Criminal elements should return the looted arms and ammunition within seven days with effect from November 9. Failure to comply with this warning, the police will adopt legal means to arrest, disarm and prosecute them,” Kokumo said.

Johnson assured that a reward will be given to anyone with useful information that will facilitate the arrest of suspects and recovery of the arms and ammunition.

He therefore urged for the corporation of the people in the area of intelligence gathering and dissemination which will in long term aid the arrest and prosecution of the alleged weapon looters. Stating that the police can’t do it alone.