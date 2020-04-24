ReturntotheUK: UK Announces Beginning Of Registration For Citizens Who wish To Return Back

The United Kingdom (British High Commission) in Nigeria has announced that citizens of the United Kingdom who wish to return back home from Nigeria are to click on this link , which is also posted on their twitter handle.

https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/nigeria/return-to-the-uk

Te U.K in Nigeria have also advised that theres no need to re-register if you are already on the waiting list. The commission has also confirmed that flights will leave Abuja on the 28th of April and Lagos on the 1st and 5th of May. See tweet below.

“To register for a return flight back home to 🇬🇧 from 🇳🇬 please visit https://t.co/yUXFA4hCcp and click on the CTM links on that page. There’s no need to re-register if you’re already on a waiting list. Flights leave Abuja on 28th April & Lagos on 1st and 5th May #ReturntotheUK”

To register for a return flight back home to 🇬🇧 from 🇳🇬 please visit https://t.co/yUXFA4hCcp and click on the CTM links on that page. There's no need to re-register if you're already on a waiting list. Flights leave Abuja on 28th April & Lagos on 1st and 5th May #ReturntotheUK — UK in Nigeria🇬🇧 (@UKinNigeria) April 24, 2020