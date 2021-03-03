Reveal Identity Of Jengebe Students Abductors Or Be Treated As An Accomplice – ACF To Mattawalle

Arewa Consultative Forum,(ACF) has said security Operatives should treat the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle as an accomplice to the kidnappers of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara in Zamfara State, if he fails to tell Nigerians those behind the act.

BreakingTimes earlier reported that the students who were kidnapped from the school on Saturday, were released on Tuesday.

Prior to the release of the students, Mattawalle had reportedly said that Nigerians would be shocked if he revealed the identity of the kidnappers.

He said this when emirs in the state paid him a solidarity visit on the kidnap of the students.

Reacting to this, ACF said security operatives should treat the governor as an accomplice to the kidnappers, failure of him to tell Nigerians those behind the acts.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman of the ACF, Chief Audu Ogbeh, and made available to newsmen by the National Publicity Secretary of the Forum Emmanuel Yawe, in Kaduna State on Tuesday, ACF said the north is embarrassed by the statement of the governor and the sundry kidnapping as well as insecurity ravaging the region.

ACF further warned against such unguarded statement by those in authorities.

The statement in part reads, “The Arewa Consultative Forum ACF is stunned by a statement accredited to the Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle.

“The governor is reported in the media to have told 17 Emirs who paid a sympathy visit to him on the kidnap of 317 school girls from Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe in Talata Mafara that he knew the identity of the kidnappers & if he revealed their identity, Nigerians will be shocked.

The ACF stated, “We ask the governor to reveal their identity and let Nigerians be shocked or even the heavens fall.

“We also ask the security agencies to question the governor on the identifies of the criminals he is trying to hide. If he refuses to disclose their identities, he must be treated as an accomplice to the criminal act of kidnapping.

Continuing, “The ACF has been embarrassed by the spate of kidnappings especially of school children spreading like wild fire all over the north.

“People in positions of authority that will help us out of this mess like Governor Mutawalle must stop embarrassing the north and country with careless statements on a serious issue like the kidnappings of school children.

“Zamfara State and the north are way behind the rest of the country in educational development. The serial kidnappings of school pupils in the north will only worsen a bad and unacceptable state of education in the North”. The statement reads.