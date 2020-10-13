REVEALED : Dates Showing #SWAT Has Been Operating In Nigeria- Anenih

Ose Anenih known for his political commentary has revealed that there is nothing new about the Special Weapons and Tactics, SWAT, Team set up to absorb members of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

He berated the government for perceiving Nigerians as a people stupid enough not to know that SWAT was already operating in Nigeria long before now.

Ose Anenih, in his tweets revealed information from February 10, 2013 that showed that SWAT has been operating as far back as that time.

He said,

“These people think we are stupid. Look at the dates. We’ve always had ‘SWAT.”

