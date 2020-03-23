Revealed: House Of Assembly Members Who Just Returned From Overseas Allegedly Refuse The COVID-19 Test

Abba Kyari who is currently the Chief of Staff to Nigerian Ruler, Buhari, penned an open letter to the Speaker House of Rep, Femi Gbajabiamila. In his letter he stated that some members of the House of Assembly who just returned from overseas are refusing the COVID-19 test.

Abba Kyari in one breath, appeared to be addressing the Honourable speaker but then rounded up the letter thanking the Senate President with “Distinguished Senate President”

Meanwhile, it was alleged that 15 members of the House of Representatives and 10 Senators already tested positive to COVID-19.

“So I heard 15 members of the house of representatives & 10 Senators tested positive to Corona virus and are receiving treatment secretly in private hospitals. Also The 9th assembly members who returned from overseas re refusing to undergo the test at the A.P bcos of wickedness”