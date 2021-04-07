REVEALED |How Buhari’s Official Driver Died

Sa’idu Afaka, President Muhammadu Buhari’s official driver, has died.

After a long illness, he died on Tuesday at the State House Clinic.

Buhari has expressed his condolences to the family of Afaka, a Master Warrant Officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Afaka’s death is coming few days after SaharaReporters exposed how he capitalised on Buhari dementia to trick him to sign a fraudulent document to make millions of naira.

It was learnt that the whole affair was however hushed up by the Presidency, which did not want another scandal in the press.

“The fraud was perpetrated some weeks ago but it was kind of hushed up so that it would not leak to the press,” the source said.

SaharaReporters further gathered that it is generally known in the President’s circle and among his cabinet members that Buhari has been showing some symptoms such as forgetfulness, limited social skills and impaired thinking abilities.

Therefore, he does not go through the rigours of reading reports or properly vetting documents as required of his office.

It was learnt that the President’s former Aide De Camp, who recently left, reported the deal to the DSS as he was not carried along in the deal.

“The driver made the President to sign a fraudulent document. The man is the main driver of the President. He got the President to sign a document from which he made millions of naira, capitalising on Buhari’s dementia.

“He was subsequently arrested by the DSS and detained for several days. The ADC to the President who recently left reported the deal to the DSS after finding out that he was sidestepped in the deal,” the source added.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President expressed his condolences to the government and citizens of Kaduna State.

Buhari described the late Afaka as a trustworthy, capable, and dependable man who carried out his duties with care and responsibility.

He recalled that in 2016, the soldier picked up a bag containing a significant amount of foreign currency while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia and handed it over to the National Hajj Commission.

The Saudi and Nigerian governments praised Afaka for their behavior.

Buhari prayed to Allah Almighty to “bless the souls of the dead with an exalted position in the heavens.”

The Nigerian leader also expressed his condolences to the family and friends.