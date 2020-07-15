Revenue Generation Is Key To Technological Innovation – Gov. Obaseki

Governing Council of Edo State University Iyamho, have been implored by the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to help develop proficient means that will produce more revenue for smooth running of the School.

Governor Obaseki gave this declaration, during an amiable visit by members of the University, who came with their head, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Prof. Thomas Audu, recently at the government house in Benin City.

“It will be a thing of beauty and considered a great achievement, if the School would up its game a little bit more by investing more and in the process, draw more merchantry and trade, considering that the University has its location in the mining section of the State”, he noted.

According to him, the task at hand is no easy one, coupled with the immense destruction the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the Nation, our economy, schools and governing sectors have all been affected by the pandemic.

“This institution is no doubt a power house of learning and acquisition of meaningful skill for developmental means, with little additional incentives and revenue, it will definitely achieve its set goals”, he acknowledged.

“Lots of Countries we thought will enjoy a growth in their GDP wasn’t the case due to the destructive effects of the Pandemic; we are however anticipating a decline of 8 percent in our country’s GDP and this result will no doubt surface new challenges for us”, he stated.

Regardless the imposing challenges posed by the pandemic, the future remains clear as the School is currently making unprecedented progress in technological aspect and through the use of Electronic learning, the students are still tutored, in spite of the lockdown.

“The challenge brought by COVID-19, is one never faced before by the Country. I still believe with collective efforts, the war against it, can be won by humans”, he optimized.

The Pro Chancellor, after commending him for being People’s Democratic Party representative for the coming election, added that the Chancellor of the Institution, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola donated a laboratory having the capacity of testing 300 COVID-19 samples a day.

He further said that despite the lockdown, that the students of the institution are taught through E-learning. “The school is currently in partnership with other distinguished private bodies in the country”, he said.