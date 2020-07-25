Reverse the Six Percent Tenancy, Lease Duty Agreement – NLC

President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the tenancy and lease duty agreement recently announced by the Federal Inland Revenue Services, FIRS.

In a statement on Saturday Wabba said the new policy came at a time when the socio-economic pressure arising from COVID-19 dislocations was affecting many of Nigerians.

According to him the policy will be too hard for Nigerian workers being that the greater percentage of these workers are tenants adding that the situation faced by Nigerians will only be worsened by such harsh policy.

He said, “It would be illogical, insensitive and inhuman to churn out laws that make our poor go to bed at night with tears in their eyes.

On Thursday FIRS had issued a directive that now mandates all tenants to pay stamp duty on house rent and agreements and certificate of occupancy.

A move that was widely condemned by Nigerians who accused the government of being insensitive to the plight of the people at a time the whole world is struggling to recover from the harsh effect of the coronavirus pandemic.