RevolutionNow: Army, Police, Other Security Operatives Arrest Over 40 Protesters In Abuja.



The Nigerian Army, members of the Police Force alongside other security outfits have arrested over 40 persons involved in the ongoing RevolutionNow protest in Abuja.

The protest organised by former Former Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore commenced from the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

Adorned in orange caps and t-shirts the protesters were seen baring placards with various inscriptions that expressed their disappointment on the failure of the part of its leaders.



However the protesters who gathered in on Wednesday morning were hit with challenges as some security operatives blocked them their procession.



Also security agents were seen searching every vehicle passing through the route in a bid to identify and apprehend other persons participating in the protest.

The Nigerian Army is reported to be subjecting these protesters to various forms of inhuman treatment at the venue of the protest.

Dear @HQNigerianArmy ,are you 4 the Nigerian people or for the aggressors who waste your lives on d war front without providing adequate weapons,equipment and logistics.

Stop subjecting peaceful #RevolutionNow protesters to inhuman and degrading treatment pic.twitter.com/PJiFy0Em6m — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) August 5, 2020

The protest is currently going on in several states of the Federation including Lagos and Osun States.

Sowore while reacting to the arrest this morning called on the protesters and followers not to give up, that the inhuman treatment only shows that the action is getting to them.

“Let our people not be scared, they’re really now getting the message, you can’t keep our people in servitude and perpetual bondage , Nigerians are marching forward and ultimately they will break free.

“Abuja still going on despite repression by Nigerian government security agencies RevolutionNow”, Sowore said