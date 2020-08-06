RevolutionNow Protest Mere Child’s Play — Presidency

Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, has said the #RevolutionNow protests that held in different parts of the country, yesterday, were a mere child’s play and an irritation.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday, Mr. Adesina said the protests were carried out by only a few youths out of the 200 million Nigerians in the country.

According to the president’s aide, “Well, was it really a protest? By my estimation, it just seemed like a child’s play because protests by their very nature are spontaneous things, mass things. These are just a sprinkle of people trying to be funny. As far as I am concerned, it is nothing to worry about.

“A revolution is always a mass thing, not a sprinkle of young boys and girls you saw yesterday in different parts of the country. I think it was just a funny thing to call it a revolution protest.”

When quizzed on if it was right for the Presidency to talk down on young Nigerians for protesting, he remained adamant, insisting that the protests were nothing but irritation and he had a right to his opinion.

Mr. Adesina said: “In a country of 200 million people and if you see a sprinkle of people saying they are doing a revolution, it was a child’s play.”