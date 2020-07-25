Rigging Will Not Be Allowed In Edo Election – PDP Vows

In the wake of the still to come gubernatorial election in Edo, come the 19th of September 2020, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recently reaffirmed to foil any attempt of rigging the election by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The vow was made by the party, during the flag-off of the present governor, Godwin Obaseki’s re-election campaign in Benin.

The National Chairman of the Party, Prince Uche Secondus, Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike and the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, all gave their different views concerning issue of possible rigging by APC.

Nation Chairman of PDP party, Uche Secondus, while outlining the need for having an election in September that is corrupt free and also fair for that matter, solicited with President Buhari to provide adequate security operatives that will protect the electorates coming to vote for preferred candidate.

According to him, “it behoves the President of the Federation, to take charge of proceedings by ensuring the election is free and fair. Any contrary development beside this will not be acceptable by the party”.

Similarly, Governor Wike posited that this election will be rigged by no one, adding that nobody will be able to preempt the outcome or result of the September gubernatorial election.

“We at PDP, will do everything humanly possible to ensure that we retain the State, all you voters have to do, is to turn up, support and defend your casted votes. We also believe that with what Governor Obaseki has so far done, we believe the results will no doubt favour him”, he explained.

According to the Governor, “APC is still hopeful that the election will favour them. The reason is they have always believed in rigging elections to be in their favour, it will however be different this time around”.

In the same vein, Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto State stated that the incumbent governor, Obaseki should always ensure closure to God; and that the people of Edo State should come out in mass to vote and as well, defend their vote.

“I am therefore urging President Buhari to ensure that the election is free and fair, even as there have been questions about his leadership capabilities. He should ensure the whole process goes well”, he added.