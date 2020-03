Rihanna has finally released a song in three years, sending fans into a frenzy as she made her return to music.

The 32 year old singer features in PartyNextDoor’s new single ‘Believe It’.

Her line on the song goes like this “Babe, best make me believe it/Believe you won’t deceive me,” which was part of the chorus.

Since her ANTI album, Which was a hit in 2016, the last time she featured in a song was in November 2017 on N.E.R.D’s track Lemon.