Rihanna, Jay-Z, Jack Dorsey To Co-Fund $6 Million In #COVID19 Relief Grants

Rihanna, Jay-Z, and Jack Dorsey through their Foundations; The Clara Lionel Foundation, #Startssmall, Shawn Carter Foundation respectively, are giving out $6 Million in COVID-19 relief fund to the United States and across the globe.

The announcement was made today, April 16, totalling the latest funds to over $6.2 Million.

According to the announcement the funds will continue to go to the marginalized populations, with a focus on New York, New Orleans, Puerto Rico and other international communities.

Domestically, the grants will go twards:

Cash transfers to Low Income Families in aMainland US and Puerto Rico.

Mayors Fund To Advance New York City: To support the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence (ENDGBV), This would help in assisting survivors of Domestic Violence with basic amenities and shelter.

The funds will also go to several organizations live Covenant House New Orleans; to provide food, shelter, counselling, and medicine for the trafficked Youths for six months.

The World Central Kitchen will also get funds to support meals For the homeless and activate local kitchen and restaurant workers.

INTERNATIONALLY, grants will go to: Doctors Without Borders /Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) as this would Support COVID-19 response of the team to the hardest to reach and most vulnerable areas in the World.

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation; This would suppotrt he Global AIDS InterFaith Alliance (GAIA) community based HIV testing services, To work with mobile clinics into order curtail the spread of the deadly pandemic in Mulanje and Phalombe.

DIRECT RELIEF to support Purchase of testing kits in paces like St. Lucia, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, St. Kitts and throughout the Carribean.

TEAM HUMANITY: This would help to support sanitization efforts in the Moria refugee camp on the Greek Island of Lesvos.

Rihanna’s CLF, over the past five years, has been one of the first organizations to respond to some of the world’s most devastating natural disasters.