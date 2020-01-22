Rihanna’s Billionaire Ex-Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel Is Allegedly Reaching Out To News Sites To Take Down Pictures Of Them

Rihanna’s billionaire ex-boyfriend, Hassan Jameel has been accused of reaching out to news sites to take down pictures of them together.

Though why they broke up is still yet to be revealed, Founder of Black Sports Online, Robert Littal said the billionaire businessman seems not to be taking the breakup which came after 3 years of dating, well.

Littal who admitted that he is not ready to pick a fight with the billionaire over photos with his ex-girlfriend, said it was more of a threat than a request.

He said:

“Rihanna’s billionaire ex just hit me with a request to take down a pic of him and Riri that has been up since 2017. A whole three years, I don’t think he is taking the breakup well.

It was more of a threat than a request lol. I am not getting in legalish with a billionaire, got to know when to pick your battles.”

See his tweets below:

