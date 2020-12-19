Rivers APC Suspends Members For Anti-Party Activities

By Adejumo Enock

Rivers State faction of the All Progressive Congress, APC has suspended some members of the Party for anti-party activities.

Suspended members are; Senator Magnus Abe, Hon. Igo Aguma, Barr. With Boms, and Livingstone Wechie.

APC also expelled all members of the Party who were inaugurated by Igo Aguma as caretaker committee members of the state, local government and wards in the Rivers State.

Relatedly, the All Progressive Congress announced the expulsion of all members who took the party to court despite intervention of National leadership of the Party.

More details later…..