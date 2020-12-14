Rivers APC Vows To Crush Wike In 2023

By Seun Adeuyi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state has vowed to crush Governor Nyesom Wike, in 2023, following the inauguration of a new leadership at the state, local government and ward levels.

Last week, the APC National Executive Council (NEC) appointed Isaac Abbot-Ogbobula as caretaker head of the party, after dissolving the party structure in the state.

On Sunday, Abbot-Ogbobula inaugurated state party executives and local government caretaker chairmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

While addressing journalists after the inauguration, Abbot-Ogbobula said there is no crisis in APC, stressing that the party is set to take over the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, “The leadership and state executive committee of our party, we congratulate you on your emergence. I urge you to abide by the provisions of the constitution of this party in the discharge of your duty.

“Ensure you are firm and do not carry out your duties with favour or prejudice on any member of the party. You are required, directed and mandated to go back today to go back to you LGAs and swear in caretaker committees of the LGAs.”

He said the new leadership will rebuild the party for efficiency ahead of 2023, adding that the party would win all the elections in the state subsequently,

Abbot-Ogbobula said the new leaders were carefully chosen to deliver results.

He said, “The leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, dissolved all the structures of the party at the state, local government, ward and unit levels.

“In that meeting they extended the mandate of the national caretaker committee led my His Excellency, Buni. There after, they reconstituted brand new caretaker committees in the 36 states including FCT, Abuja.

“It is a fresh and new mandate. It is completely a new caretaker committee. You will see that the state caretaker committee, we inaugurated a full executive. Thereafter we inaugurated excos of the 23 local government areas of the state. They in turn are going now to inaugurate those of the local government areas.

“There is no crisis in APC Rivers state. We are together under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi. We have disagreements here and there but we don’t have crisis. We have just one APC in Rivers State and one APC in Nigeria.

“The party will take over the Rivers State Government House, the Brick House in 2023. The APC will produce the next president of the country come 2023. Igo Aguma is inconsequential. There is no faction in APC.

“The chairmen we have in the 23 LGA have the capacity to take this party to the next level. They have the capacity to deliver the party in any election we participate in, especially, the 2023 governorship, house of assembly, and presidential elections.”

Chuks Iwor, who spoke on behalf of the inaugurated LGAs Chairmen promised that the new leaders of the local government areas would deliver on the tasks ahead of them.

His words, “The mandate you have given to us we will deliver on it and take over this state by the grace of God almighty.”