Rivers Church Bombing PDP Says it Time For State Police

By Onwuka Gerald

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded for an investigation into last Saturday’s explosion attack on a church owned by Governor Nyesom Wike’s Father in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital saying that the situation has stressed the urgent need for the establishment of state police.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Sunday condemned in strong terms the attack on the Christian Universal church. The attack, the party said, was well planned and targeted to causing harm to worshippers and people close to the Governor as well as his father.

“Our party is disturbed by the will of the attackers in setting off an explosive in a holy ground; given the large number of persons that often time gather at such places.

“The party as a result, demands for a thorough investigation added by prosecution of all the culprits involved.

“We summit as a party, that it is about time for laws to be amended, one that would allow state governors the privilege of handling security matters in their respective states” PDP stated.

The party stressed it support for the amendment of relevant sections of the 1999 constitution (as emended) to afford states opportunity of directing and controlling security matters in their domain.

PDP commended the people of River state for being alert, which it said, contributed to arrest of the attackers.

‘Such courageous acts from the people underlines more the need to let state governments interfere in security matters”.

PDP also lauded Governor Wike’s efforts towards ensuring the security of his state despite the arduous challenges faced.

It urges the Governor, members of the Christian Universal Church and the people of Rivers State not be discouraged by the attack, but must remain vigilant.