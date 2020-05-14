Rivers Govt Committed To Safety Of Its Citizens No Matter The Criticism — Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said that the State Government is committed to safety of Rivers people, no matter the criticism.

He spoke on Tuesday, 12th May, 2020, after inspecting the execution of Flyover Bridges at Rebisi , Rumuogba and Okoro-nu-odo.

“All we are doing is to keep ourselves safe and keep our people protected. Those who are not wearing their masks, we have to arrest them. Nobody is above the law.

“You will see people come up tomorrow to say you would have taken them to court first before you arrest them.

“If you don’t support Government to succeed in this fight against coronavirus, everyone will suffer . As a Governor, I can stay inside Government House and not come.

“But look at Everyday, I am virtually out, which is a risk for me. But I took oath to protect my people and I will always protect my people. If it turns around tomorrow , this what I will face, I have no apologies,” he said.

He said that the criticisms against the State Government are being sponsored by failed governorship aspirants who are determined to mislead the country.

He said: “Those who want to be Governor , but don’t have the opportunity can continue to pay people to write against the state . At the end of the day, history will vindicate us.

“Remember, it was Rivers State that started the Closure of borders. At the time, they criticized and asked if I am the President. I am not a President and I have never claimed to be. I never purchased form to be a President. But I felt that protecting Rivers people is paramount. Now everybody is following suit. When you take action, not everyone will love it. At the end of the day, they will find out that it is in the best interest of the people.”

