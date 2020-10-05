Rivers Govt Set To Construct Rumuodogo Road, Link Communities

The Rivers State Government under Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration, is set to construct the Rumuodogo Road in Emohua Local Government Area.

This was revealed in a brief statement signed by Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information and Communication.

The 19 kilometre Road traverses Rumuodogo One and Two communities from the East West Road up to Rumuewhor community.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike announced this over the weekend, during an inspection of the Road.

According to the statement, Governor Wike who was elated that political leaders, chiefs, women and youths came out in their numbers to welcome him, said construction work on the Road would commence through October.

He said the construction of the Road is part of government’s deliberate effort to give back to the people of the area for their support.

According to him, the road will open up the communities with their neighbours and also promote economic development.

“I was told that this Road has never been constructed and it is in dire need to be put to use.

“The people of this area have given us enormous support. So it is our own time to pay you back.

“Our government makes promises and we fulfil them. So be rest assured that this project will be completed, ” he stated.