Rivers State Governor Rejoices over corona virus

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, took to twitter his gratitude to God for preventing the corona virus disease from entering his state. The governor said

“It is with gratitude to God that I announce to you that our state would have been infected with corona virus yesterday, but for the vigilance of securityagents who, acting on a tip-off prevented an infected person from boarding a flight from Abuja to port Harcourt”

