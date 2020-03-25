Rivers State Narrowly Escapes First COVID-19 Case

The Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Nyesome Ezonwo Wike, took to twitter to express his gratitude to God for the early detection of infected person who wanted to board an Abuja to Port-Harcourt flight.

He praised the efforts of the security agents who acted on a tip-off to prevent the infected person from boarding the flight.

@GovWike tweeted:

“It is with gratitude to God that I announce to you that our state, would have been infected with corona virus yesterday, but for the vigilance of security agents, who acting on a tip- off prevented an infected person from boarding a flight from Abuja to Port Harcourt.

“The infected person beat all security measures that were put in place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Abuja and was to sneak into Port Harcourt before security agents stopped her.”

To this effect, he said that the State Security Council met yesterday, Tuesday 24th, 2020 to review measures already put in place and further adopt stringent measures to protect the people of Rivers State.

He continued:

“The council has therefore taken the following painful decisions:

“With effect from 6pm on Thursday, March 26, 2020 , the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa will not be open to air traffic.

“While we may not have the right to stop flights from entering Port Harcourt, we cannot allow anybody coming from the airport to enter our State. We are confident that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other federal agencies will cooperate with us.

“All Land and Sea Borders will be closed.

“Vehicular movements in an out of the state have been banned. In essence no vehicle will leave Rivers State for any other State and no vehicle will be allowed to enter the state.

“Let me reiterate that the situation we are facing requires drastic measures because coronavirus has ravaged many countries.”

Governor Wike said that Security Agencies have been empowered to strictly enforce these directives and there will be no room for “sacred cows”. He encouraged the people of Rivers State to adhere to the new rules and also help the relevant Government Agencies implement measures to combat the spread of coronavirus to the state.

He also pinpointed other key locations that will be shut down for the time being.

“I announced the setting up of Surveillance Posts at our land and sea borders, beginning from Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

“I also informed you that after due consultations with Religious Leaders, all forms of open worship including crusades and vigils were banned.

“Public Burials and weddings were prohibited, while public parks, night clubs and Cinemas were directed to close down.” He tweeted.

