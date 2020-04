Rivers State Police Command React To Woman Sergeant Who Was Shot While Controlling Traffic

The Rivers State Police Command have reacted to the woman Sergeant who was shot dead while controlling traffic at Eneka roundabout, Port Harcourt.

She was killed by a police man attached to the Rivers State Task Force team, while trying to enforce the movement restriction put in place by the state government to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the city.

It was gathered that the female police officer was trying to stop members of the task force team from destroying goods and properties of some traders at Eneka town under Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state when the incident happened.

Reacting in a statement signed by DSP Nnamdi Omoni, the Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Police Command, the command said:

“We regrets to announce the death of W/Sgt Lovender Elekwachi who until her untimely death was serving at Eneka Division and was posted to the Eneka roundabout on traffic duties.

“The late Woman Sergeant was shot while controlling traffic by Sergeant Bitrus Osaiah attached to the Operations Department of the Command.

“Meanwhile, the Sergeant who is said to be attached the Rivers State Task Force on Decongestion, has been arrested, disarmed and undergoing Orderly Room Trial. Two other members of the Task Force have also been arrested and are being questioned. The Hilux vehicle belonging to the Task Force has been impounded and the corpse of the Woman Sergeant deposited in the mortuary.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph G. Mukan, psc (+) has ordered investigation into the matter with a view to unraveling the circumstances that led to her death and has appealed for calm, pending the outcome of the investigation, promising that the interest of justice must be served in the circumstance.”