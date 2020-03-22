Rivers United Condoles Enugu Rangers Over Death Of Ifeanyi George

The management of Rivers United FC have commiserated with Enugu Rangers over the death of striker, Ifeanyi George.

Some Rangers International F.C players were involved in a fatal accident on Sunday, which claimed the life of George.

The players were travelling for the ten-days break approved by the management of the club following the suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League following the outbreak of the Corona Virus pandemic.

The late George who was in the vehicle driven by his friend ran into a parked articulated vehicle along Onitsha-Agbor-Benin road, at speed on Sunday morning.

Speaking on behalf of the club, General Manager, Sir Dr. Okey Kpalukwu expressed shock and sadness at the news while also sending the Rangers family the heartfelt concern and condolences from the Rivers United family.

“We are in shock and pain at the shocking news of George’s painful demise and our thoughts and prayers are with the Rangers family at this very sad moment,” Sir Dr. Kpalukwu told the club’s official website.