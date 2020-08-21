Road Accident In Ogun State Claim Five Lives, Several Others Injured

A clash between a vehicle, truck and a tanker along the Sagamu Interchange of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has resulted to the death of five persons and left several others injured.

The incident was confirmed by the Spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps in Ogun State, Babatunde Akinbiyi.

According to him, “the accident was caused by negligence to traffic rules and regulation and improper overtaking, saying that involved in the accident is a space bus, a truck and a tanker.

He said an eyewitness who begged to be anonymous, updated them on the incident that transpired between the vehicles.

The eye witness said that “the space bus alongside the tanker were enroute from Lagos and approaching Ibadan along the Lagos-Ibadan Express at a diverted area past the Sagamu interchange, when the driver tried overtaking a truck in front of him, collided with another coming from Ibadan”.

Five persons Immediately died on the scene of the incident while other two suffered injuries. The tanker driver vanished from the scene. However, the truck driver is being treated at a hospital.

Spokesman Akinbiyi further cautioned motorists on the dangers of over speeding and wrongful overtaking of other vehicles on the road. He expressed condolence with the families of the deceased persons.