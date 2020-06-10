Robert Milligan: Statue Of Slave Trader Removed In London

After anti-racism protests led to the tearing down of a statue of a slave trader, Edward Colston in Bristol. The Statue of an 18th century slave trader, Robert Milligan has been removed from outside the Museum of London Docklands.

London’s Mayor, Sadiq Khan announced that a review of London’s statues linked wth slavery will be taken.

The Museum of London Docklands said the statues of the the slave owners ” stood uncomfortably” outside it’s premises for a long time.

” The Museum of London Docklands Recognises that the monument is part of the ongoing problematic regime of white washing history, which disregards the pain of those who are still wrestling with the remnants of crimes Milligan commited against humanity”.

London’s Mayor added that it an uncomfortable truth that London owes a huge part of its wealth to the role slavery played.

There have been more than 200 protests in the U.K over racism linked with the death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, Students of Oxford University protested the removal of Cecil Rhodes statue with chants of ” tear it down”.

Robert Milligan was a Scottish Slave owner whose family owned 526 slaves by the year of his death in 1809.