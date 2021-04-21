Rohr: Despite Super Eagles Contract, I’m Available To Help Bordeaux Avoid Relegation

Gernot Rohr, head coach of the Super Eagles, says he is available to help Bordeaux avoid relegation if called upon.

The French club side have failed to win in their last four games, including a 3-0 defeat against Monaco on Sunday.

The Girondins currently sit in the 16th spot on the Ligue 1 table, two places above the relegation zone.

Coach Rohr, who played for Bordeaux between 1990 and 1996, has now said he is willing to help in any capacity, despite having just signed a new contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Speaking with France Bleu, Rohr said: “Coach Gasset also, unfortunately, seems a little lost in this situation. He must have tried a lot of things already.

“We didn’t give up, we reacted but what we see is that the results are still just as catastrophic and that you concede three or four goals.

“Boys do not get along, from what I was told. And then, there is an unconducive atmosphere, unfortunately, with the supporters. It is very difficult for everyone to work effectively.

“I have always been the man of the club. Currently, I am under contract with Nigeria. But if it’s to help the Girondins, I will always be available.”