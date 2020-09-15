Rome’s Fiumicino Airport Bags World’s First Five-Star Anti-Covid Award

Italy’s Rome’s Fiumicino Airport has been rated by an International airport industry ratings body, Skytrax, as the first airport to achieve five-star COVID-19 status.

Skytrax is known to give meritorious ratings to airports around the globe. The pandemic made it to observe certain guidelines to be practised by various airports.

Skytrax in a statement released, said it rates airports according to how efficient tasks like efficiency checks; sight observation examining; as well as ATP sampling tests are all observed and carried out.

The airport awarded first five-star anti-covid, is the most engaged airport in Italy.

Parts of necessary steps taken by the airport that contributed to its award achievement is the opening of a 7,000 square-foot Covid testing center, jointly regulated with the Italian Red Cross.

Among other things reviewed by Skytrax that contributed to top rating it gave the Fuimicino Airport was the compulsory use of face masks; signage in multiple languages; decently dressed staff and overall flights efficiency.

Three airports also received three-star awards for their COVID-19 Safety protocols, the Nice Côte d’Azur Airport located in France; Málaga-Costa del sol Airport in Spain; and London’s Heathrow (LHR).

Skytrax rating system further said that receiving five stars signifies top standards in airport’s cleanliness and efficiency, adding that four is good, three average, two is the lowest rating as it explains that more work needs to be done on the airports COVID-19 protocols.