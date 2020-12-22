0 comments

Ronaldinho’s Mother, Dona Miguelina Contracts COVID-19

 

By Seun Adeuyi

Dona Miguelina, the mother of Brazil legend, Ronaldinho, has contracted the dreaded COVID-19.

Ronaldinho announced this in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, @10Ronaldinho, on Monday.

According to the Barcelona legend, his mother is in an intensive care center receiving treatment.

His tweet reads: “Dear friends, my mother is with Covid, and we are in the fight for her to recover soon. She is in the intensive care center, receiving all the care. I thank you in advance for your prayers, positive energies and affection”

