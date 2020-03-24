Ronaldo And His Agent, Jorge Mendes Donate €1m To Help Fight #COVID19 In Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes are helping hospitals in Portugal during the coronavirus pandemic, according to B/R Football.

On 18 March 2020, the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, announced a State of Emergency to be brought in by the Portuguese Government. The State of Emergency legislation published on 20 March brings into force a series of measures to limit the spread of the virus (COVID-19). Cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Portugal.

The measures include significant restrictions on movement throughout the country, affecting public places and transport. They will be in place for an initial two weeks, and can be extended. Public gatherings are banned, most shops other than those selling food or other essential items such as pharmacies have been closed. People in the country have been instructed to remain at home unless they need to carry out one of the following activities:

to buy food or other essential items

to go to work if unable to work from home

to go to hospital or health centres

to carry out caring or similar duties or in case of real need

to return to their primary residence

to exercise outdoors and walk pets, for short periods and never in groups