ROYAL FAMILY DRAMA: Samantha Accuses Meghan Markle Of ‘Attention-Getting Behaviors’

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle has strongly criticized her for exhibiting “attention-getting behaviors” after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their intentions to take a step back as “senior” members of the royal family.

Meghan and Prince Harry announced on Wednesday they will cut back on royal duties and split their time between the U.K. and North America to live a more private life. But Samantha Markle, appearing on Inside Edition on Thursday, argued that Meghan knew that she would be living in the public spotlight upon marrying Harry.

“That’s ridiculous. They stepped into the spotlight knowing what the duties were, knowing what the media would be like for them,” said Samantha Markle, with whom Meghan shares a father, Thomas Markle.

“If they wanted to be so private, she wouldn’t have sat at Wimbledon with 40 empty seats around her, like, ‘Look at me, look at me, look at me.’ Clearly she knows she’s engaging in attention-getting behaviors.”

Samantha Markle also accused Meghan of showing “lack of consideration” for the British royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II. She said promises “were originally made to the British royal family to honor royal duty and lead by example,” which, she claimed, Meghan and Harry have now disavowed.

Samantha Markle and her brother Thomas Markle Jr. have in the past been severely critical of Meghan, who was born to Thomas Markle during his second marriage to Doria Ragland.