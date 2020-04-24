Royal Squabbles in Iwo Kingdom Continues

The Oba of Iwo cum ‘Emir’ as he recently declared himself, is no stranger to controversies.

Oba Abdulrasheed has last year come out to say his marriage to his Canadian wife had hit the rocks, shortly after taking to his Instagram page to delete all pictures of his erstwhile estrangled wife.

In a video released online the former wife of the Oba, HRH Olori Chanel told her own side of the story in a no holds barred interview.

The Jamaican/Canadian born citizen who had been married to the Oba for four years accused the Oba of being a drug addict and claimed she caught him in their matrimonial bed with their 13 year old house help amongst being promiscuous.

In the one hour plus video made available on YouTube, Olori Chanel explained why it was difficult for her to cope as an Olori mostly because of cultural differences. She stated she had only her son and herself for those period of years she was married to the Oba.

Oba Abdulrasheed has been in imbroglio-like situations and scandals and this is no different.