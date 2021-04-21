Rumored Assassination of Chad’s New Head of State, Mahamat Gains Momentum as Opposition Kicks

Unverified internet chatter suggests that Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno who succeeded his father, Idris Deby, the former President of Chad, has been killed.

The rumor is fast gaining grounds in the streets of N’Djamena, the Chadian capital.

The BBC had cited different reports of the Chadian media about an alleged shooting incident at the presidential palace in N’Djamena, the country’s capital.

The alleged incident was said to have been as a result of a purported dispute within the Déby family over the appointment of Mahamat.

A pro Government information website stated; “The president of the Transitional Military Council is alive and well. There was never any shooting at the palace and no quarrels with [Mahamat’s] brother Zakaria,” Tchadifos said.

However, Toubou Media cited security sources who alleged that Mahamat was injured in a shootout sparked by a “divergence within the family”.

The late Déby had a large family, having married several times, and had an unknown number of children.

The BBC reports that opposition politicians in Chad have rejected the army’s appointment of President’s Idriss Déby’s son to take over in the wake of his death.

Déby, 68 – who had been in power for three decades – died after being shot as he battled rebels on the frontline.

The rebels have also objected the move, saying: “Chad is not a monarchy.”

Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, also known as “General Kaka”, was in charge of the presidential guard and is to lead the country for 18 months until elections.

