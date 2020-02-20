Runaway alleged child kidnapper nabbed in Kano

Operatives of the Department of State Services and the Kano Correctional Centre have rearrested a suspect, Mercy Paul, who escaped after being nabbed for alleged kidnapping of children.

Sometime in 2019, Paul was arrested for alleged kidnapping of some Kano children, whom she allegedly sold with the help of her syndicates to Anambra State.

However, on January 31, 2020, the suspect was said to have escaped from a hospital where she was rushed to for treatment after falling ill at the Kano Kurmawa Central Correctional Centre, where she was awaiting trial.

The Comptroller of the Kano Correctional Centre, Ahmad Magaji, told journalists that after getting information about the escape, he rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Hospital, where she was being treated.

Magaji said investigation revealed that the culprit, while at the hospital, was bleeding and requested permission to relieve herself, from where she fled.

“We organised a stop and search and blocked all the exit points out of Kano, in collaboration with the DSS.

“The DSS helped us to track her down on Monday, February 17, 2020, where she was hiding. She was taken back to the hospital and given all necessary medical attention.

“She also had blood transfusion because she was seriously ill. She will regain consciousness,” the comptroller said.

He commended the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, for ensuring synergy among security agencies in Kano and thanked the DSS for tracking down the suspect.

Magaji said, “If somebody escapes from our custody, we will investigate and if we discovered that it was due to the negligence of our officers, it is outright dismissal.

“If it is negligence, aiding and abetting and conspiracy, then it will be judged as gross misconduct, which is dismissal and prosecution.”