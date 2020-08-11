0 comments

Russia Becomes First Country To Approve #Covid19 Vaccine

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine.

The development, coming after less than two months of human testing, paves the way for the mass inoculation of the Russian population, a move hailed by Moscow as evidence of its scientific prowess.

Reuters reports that speaking at a government meeting on state television, Putin said the vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, was safe and that it had even been administered to one of his daughters.

“I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks,” said Putin.

He said he hoped the country would soon start mass producing the vaccine.

Russian health workers treating COVID-19 patients will be offered the chance of volunteering to be vaccinated soon after the vaccine’s approval, a source told Reuters last month.

The approval of the vaccine by the Russian
health ministry will usher in the start of a larger trial involving thousands of participants, commonly known as a Phase III trial.

Such trials, which require a certain rate of participants infected with the virus to observe the vaccine’s effect, are normally considered essential precursors for a vaccine to receive regulatory approval.

Meanwhile, regulators around the world have insisted that the rush to develop COVID-19 vaccines will not compromise safety. But recent surveys show growing public distrust in governments’ efforts to rapidly produce such a vaccine.

More than 100 possible vaccines are being developed around the world to try to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. At least four are in final Phase III human trials, according to WHO data.

—REUTERS

