American Intelligence reported that the Russian Government offered bounties to Taliban linked Militants to kill US Soldiers on Afghan according to a recent report by the New York Times on Friday.

The report said the Russian Intelligence Unit that has conducted assassinations attempt in Europe offered huge sums of money for successful attacks on American Soldiers.

The paper also reported Press. Trump has been brief on the intelligence report.

At least 20 American soldiers were killed in combat last year on Afghanistan.

The White House has not made a clear indication of authorization of any kinds against Russia giving bounties to kill American soldiers.