Russia Offers Fighter Jets With Enhanced Functionalities To African Militaries

We recall earlier in the year that the Russian Aircraft Maker MiG corporation announced that it will be introducing 2 major enhanced upgrades for MiG- 29/35 multirole fighter jet family.

The military Africa(@militaryafrica) on Twitter reported that enhanced aircraft is being exported to Nigeria due to the major counter terror war the country is facing presently. Stating that an aircraft with enhanced capabilities with increased payload and range will be suitable to fight due to the large expanse of land in Nigeria.

One of the major upgrade is the aircrafts automatic control system that enables safe flights in adverse weather conditions, the pilot is able to hold the glide path in an automatic path for a shorter time and continues decent until theres visibility.

The second upgrade allows the pilot to concentrate on air combat without paying attention to the instrument panel or rechecking the flight data.

Military Africa (@militaryafrica) also reported that three of these aircrafts with enhanced capabilities that are being exported to Nigeria will arrive by November 2020.

“Russia now offering MiGs jets with enhanced capabilities to African militaries” @militaryafrica tweeted

